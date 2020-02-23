MUGSHOTS: U.S. Marshals Service most wanted for Feb. 23

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio has just been announced by the United States Marshals Service.

The charges for these four fugitives include parole violations for assault, larceny, and escape following a homicide. The USMS is asking anyone with information about the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

Arren Kackley

Male, White
6’01” and 165 lbs
Brown hair, Brown eyes
Wanted for: Probation Violation (Original: Assault)
Issuing Agency: Adult Parole Authority

Teal Holmes

Female, Black
5’07” and 291 lbs
Black hair, Brown eyes
Wanted for: Larceny
Issuing Agency: Delaware County Sheriff’s Office

Brandon Wade


Male, Black
5’06” and 160 lbs
Black hair, Brown eyes
Wanted for: Parole Violation (Original: Assault)
Issuing Agency: Adult Parole Authority

Lester Eubanks

Male, Black
5’11” and 175 lbs
Black hair, Brown eyes
Wanted for: Escape (Original charge: Homicide with a gun)
Issuing Agency: Adult Parole Authority
Eubanks is a U.S. Marshals Service 15 Most Wanted Fugitive and a convicted child killer who has been on the run since 1973.

For more on Eubanks’ case:
https://discovery.app.box.com/s/lm705l2obu8kqk6zxqpkub20ogk4rl08
https://abcnews.go.com/US/video/man-part-true-crime-podcast-66451323

