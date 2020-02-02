MUGSHOTS: U.S. Marshals Service most wanted for Feb. 2

1  of  3
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio has just been announced by the United States Marshals Service.

The charges for these four fugitives include a convicted child killer on the run since 1973, failure to register as a sex offender, larceny, and supervised release violations. The USMS is asking anyone with information about the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

Sean Hall

Male, Black
5’08” and 160 lbs
Black hair, Brown eyes
Wanted for: Supervised Release Violation (Original charge: Dangerous Drugs)
Issuing Agency: U.S. Marshals Service

Desmond Collins

Male, Black
6’02” and 168 lbs
Black hair, Brown eyes
Warrant #1: Larceny
Issuing Agency: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office
Warrant #2: Larceny
Issuing Agency: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office
Warrant #3: Bail Violation
Issuing Agency: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

David Spicer

Male, White
6’01” and 188 lbs
Brown hair, Brown eyes
Warrant #1: Supervised Release Violation
Issuing Agency: U.S. Marshals Service
Warrant #2: Failure to Register as a Sex Offender
Issuing Agency: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

Lester Eubanks

Male, Black
5’11” and 175 lbs
Black hair, Brown eyes
Warrant: Escape (Original charge: Homicide with a gun)
Issuing Agency: Adult Parole Authority

Eubanks is a U.S. Marshals Service 15 most wanted fugitive and a convicted child killer who has been on the run since 1973.

