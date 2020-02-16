MUGSHOTS: U.S. Marshals Service most wanted for Feb. 16

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio has just been announced by the United States Marshals Service.
The charges for these four fugitives include parole violations for dangerous drugs, burglary, and assault, and escape following a homicide. The USMS is asking anyone with information about the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here. https://www.usmarshals.gov/tips/
Catherine McDonald
Female, White
5’07” and 175 lbs
Black hair, Blue eyes
Wanted for: Probation Violation (Original: Dangerous Drugs)
Issuing Agency: Delaware County Sheriff’s Office
Tevaun Harmon
Male, Black
5’06” and 140 lbs
Black hair, Brown eyes
Wanted for: Probation Violation (Original: Burglary)
Issuing Agency: Delaware County Sheriff’s Office
Roman Brown
Male, Black
5’06” and 180 lbs
Black hair, Brown eyes
Wanted for: Parole Violation (Original: Assault)
Issuing Agency: Adult Parole Authority
Lester Eubanks
Male, Black
5’11” and 175 lbs
Black hair, Brown eyes
Wanted for: Escape (Original charge: Homicide with a gun)
Issuing Agency: Adult Parole Authority
Eubanks is a U.S. Marshals Service 15 Most Wanted Fugitive and a convicted child killer who has been on the run since 1973.
For more on Eubanks’ case:
https://discovery.app.box.com/s/lm705l2obu8kqk6zxqpkub20ogk4rl08
https://abcnews.go.com/US/video/man-part-true-crime-podcast-66451323