MUGSHOTS: U.S. Marshals announce this week’s top-wanted fugitives in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The United States Marshals Service has announced a new list of most-wanted fugitives in central Ohio.

These four people are wanted on various charges including conspiracy to distribute cocaine, possession of dangerous drugs and possession and trafficking cocaine. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of any fugitive on this list is urged to contact the USMS.

To submit an anonymous tip to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text the keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking or tapping here.

All tips are anonymous, and rewards may be available for information leading to an arrest.

Keith Frazier

Male, Black

6’02” and 215 lbs

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine

Issuing Agency: U.S. Marshals Service

Mustafa Vaughn

Male, Black

6’00” and 290 lbs

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine

Issuing Agency: U.S. Marshals Service

Alisha Janney

Female, White

5’09” and 145 lbs

Blonde Hair, Blue Eyes

Wanted for: Possession of Dangerous Drugs

Issuing Agency: Delaware County Sheriff’s Office

Jasmine Mackey