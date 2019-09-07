MUGSHOTS: U.S. Marshals’ 4 most-wanted fugitives in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio has just been announced by the United States Marshals Service.

The charges include drug trafficking, parole violations, and robbery. The USMS is asking anyone with information regarding the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

Travis RICHARDSON

Male, White

5’11” and 180 lbs

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Parole Violation-Escape

Issuing Agency: Adult Parole Authority

Dentwone ROBY-EVANS

Male, Black

6’01” and 220 lbs

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Parole Violation-Robbery

Issuing Agency: Adult Parole Authority

Aaron REID

Male, Black

5’10” and 247 lbs

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Trafficking Drugs

Issuing Agency: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

