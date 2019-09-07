MUGSHOTS: U.S. Marshals’ 4 most-wanted fugitives in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio has just been announced by the United States Marshals Service.

The charges include drug trafficking, parole violations, and robbery. The USMS is asking anyone with information regarding the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

Travis RICHARDSON
Male, White
5’11” and 180 lbs
Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
Wanted for: Parole Violation-Escape
Issuing Agency: Adult Parole Authority
Dentwone ROBY-EVANS
Male, Black
6’01” and 220 lbs
Black Hair, Brown Eyes
Wanted for: Parole Violation-Robbery
Issuing Agency: Adult Parole Authority
Aaron REID
Male, Black
5’10” and 247 lbs
Black Hair, Brown Eyes
Wanted for: Trafficking Drugs
Issuing Agency: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office
 
Davionte PERRY-CAIN
Male, Black
5’05” and 200 lbs
Black Hair, Brown Eyes
Wanted for: Theft and Receiving Stolen Property
Issuing Agency: Delaware County Sheriff’s Office

