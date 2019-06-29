MUGSHOTS: The U.S. Marshals’ top 4 most-wanted fugitives in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio has just been announced by the United States Marshals Service.

The charges for these four fugitives include aggravated burglary, parole violations and probation violations. The USMS is asking anyone with information about the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

Joshua Saunders

Joshua Saunders is wanted for Aggravated burglary by the Columbus division of Police. He is a black male, with brown hair and brown eyes. Saunders is 6 feet tall and weighs 240 pounds.

Charles Lyte Jr

Charles Lyte Jr is wanted for trafficking drugs by the Delaware County Sheriff’s office. He is a black male with black hair and brown eyes. Lyte is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 200 poinds.

Ciera Sprouse

Ciera Sprouse is wanted for burglary by the Adult Parole Authority. She is a white female with brown hair and green eyes. Sprouse is 5 feet 6 inches and weighs 190 pounds.

Tyrone Isaac

Tyrone Isaac is wanted for a weapon offense by the Adult Parole Authority. He is a black male with black hair and brown eyes. Isaac is 6 feet and weighs 195 pounds.