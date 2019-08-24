MUGSHOTS: The U.S. Marshals’ top 4 most-wanted fugitives in central Ohio 8-24-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio has just been announced by the United States Marshals Service.

The charges for these four fugitives include possession of drugs, extortion and aggravated vehicular homicide. The USMS is asking anyone with information about the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

Jade Thompson

Jade Thompson is wanted for possession of drugs by the Delaware County Sheriffs Office. She is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet tall and weighs 145 pounds.

Jonathan Gunter

Jonathan Gunter is wanted for supervised release violations by the U.S. Marshals Service. He is a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is also 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 192 pounds.

Steven Foster II

Steven Foster II is wanted for violating his parole with extortion. He is a white male with brown hair and blue eyes and is wanted by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office. Foster is also 6 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs 325 pounds.

Bakhadir Kuzikov

Bakhadir Kuzikov is wanted by the Hilliard Police Department for aggravated vehicular homicide. He is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. Kuzikov is also 5 feet and 3 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.