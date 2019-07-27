MUGSHOTS: The U.S. Marshals’ top 4 most-wanted fugitives in central Ohio 7-27-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio has just been announced by the United States Marshals Service.

The charges for these four fugitives include theft, and failure to register as a sex offender.

The USMS is asking anyone with information about the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

Kaylee Skillman

Kaylee Skillman is wanted for a probation violation involving theft by the Delaware County Sheriff’s office. Skillman is white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is also 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds.

Steve Moore

Steve Moore is wanted for supervised release violations by the U.S Marshals Service. He is a black male with black hair and brown eyes. Moore is also 6 feet tall and weighs about 165 pounds.

Larry Newland

Larry Newland is wanted for a parole violation involving theft by the Adult Parole Authority. Newland is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

Patrick Mckenna

Patrick Mckenna is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender by the Franklin county sheriff’s office. Mckenna is a white male with brown hair and blue eyes. Mckenna is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 295 pounds.