MUGSHOTS: The U.S. Marshals’ top 4 most-wanted fugitives in central Ohio

By: Jordyn M. Dunlap

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)- The United States Marshall services have released an updated listing of the most wanted criminals in Central Ohio.

These four criminals are wanted for crimes ranging from possession of a firearm while under disability, to drug trafficking.

As these crimes are very serious, the USMS is asking anyone with information regarding their whereabouts to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” as well your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

Joseph SMITH II

Male, Black

6’00” and 205 lbs

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Failure to Appear-Possession of a Firearm While Under Disability

Issuing Agency: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

Daniel ODELL

Male, White

5’10” and 200 lbs

Brown Hair, Blue Eyes

Wanted for: Trafficking Drugs

Issuing Agency: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

Amos NICHOLSON

Male, Black

5’11” and 190 lbs

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Supervised Release Violations

Issuing Agency: U.S. Marshals Service

Carla WARD

Female, White

5’10” and 110 lbs

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Possession of Drugs

Issuing Agency: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office



