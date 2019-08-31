MUGSHOTS: The U.S. Marshals’ top 4 most-wanted fugitives in central Ohio

By: Jordyn M. Dunlap
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)- The United States Marshall services have released an updated listing of the most wanted criminals in Central Ohio.
These four criminals are wanted for crimes ranging from possession of a firearm while under disability, to drug trafficking.
As these crimes are very serious, the USMS is asking anyone with information regarding their whereabouts to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” as well your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.
Joseph SMITH II
Male, Black
6’00” and 205 lbs
Black Hair, Brown Eyes
Wanted for: Failure to Appear-Possession of a Firearm While Under Disability
Issuing Agency: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office
Daniel ODELL
Male, White
5’10” and 200 lbs
Brown Hair, Blue Eyes
Wanted for: Trafficking Drugs
Issuing Agency: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
Amos NICHOLSON
Male, Black
5’11” and 190 lbs
Black Hair, Brown Eyes
Wanted for: Supervised Release Violations
Issuing Agency: U.S. Marshals Service
Carla WARD
Female, White
5’10” and 110 lbs
Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
Wanted for: Possession of Drugs
Issuing Agency: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office