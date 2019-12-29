MUGSHOTS: The U.S. Marshals Services most wanted for Dec. 29

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio has just been announced by the United States Marshals Service.
The charges for these four fugitives include possession of a fentanyl-related compound and parole violations related to drug, burglary, and weapons charges. The USMS is asking anyone with information about the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.
Ellie Vogt
Female, White
5’04” and 150 lbs
Brown hair, Hazel eyes
Wanted for: Possession of a Fentanyl Related Compound
Issuing Agency: Delaware County Sheriff’s Office
Gretchen Gavarkavich
Female, White
5’07” and 165 lbs
Brown hair, Brown eyes
Wanted for: Parole Violation (Original charge – Burglary)
Issuing Agency: Adult Parole Authority
Justina Gaines
Female, White
5’01” and 120 lbs
Black hair, Brown eyes
Wanted for: Parole Violation (Original charge – Drug Possession)
Issuing Agency: Adult Parole Authority
John Caprez
Male, White
5’10” and 220 lbs
Brown eyes, Brown hair
Wanted for: Probation Violation (Original charge – Carrying a Concealed Weapon)
Issuing Agency: Delaware County Sheriff’s Office