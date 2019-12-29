MUGSHOTS: The U.S. Marshals Services most wanted for Dec. 29

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio has just been announced by the United States Marshals Service.

The charges for these four fugitives include possession of a fentanyl-related compound and parole violations related to drug, burglary, and weapons charges. The USMS is asking anyone with information about the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

Ellie Vogt

Female, White

5’04” and 150 lbs

Brown hair, Hazel eyes

Wanted for: Possession of a Fentanyl Related Compound

Issuing Agency: Delaware County Sheriff’s Office

Gretchen Gavarkavich

Female, White

5’07” and 165 lbs

Brown hair, Brown eyes

Wanted for: Parole Violation (Original charge – Burglary)

Issuing Agency: Adult Parole Authority

Justina Gaines

Female, White

5’01” and 120 lbs

Black hair, Brown eyes

Wanted for: Parole Violation (Original charge – Drug Possession)

Issuing Agency: Adult Parole Authority

John Caprez

Male, White

5’10” and 220 lbs

Brown eyes, Brown hair

Wanted for: Probation Violation (Original charge – Carrying a Concealed Weapon)

Issuing Agency: Delaware County Sheriff’s Office