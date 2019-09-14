MUGSHOTS: Central Ohio’s Most Wanted for Sept. 14

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio has just been announced by the United States Marshals Service.
The charges for these four fugitives include robbery, escape, and assault. The USMS is asking anyone with information about the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.
Tiffany Hughes
Female, Black
5’09” and 247 lbs
Black Hair, Brown Eyes
Wanted for: Probation Violation-Robbery
Issuing Agency: Delaware County Sheriff’s Office
Kenneth Taylor
Male, White
5’10” and 160 lbs
Gray Hair, Blue Eyes
Wanted for: Escape, Tampering with Evidence and Vandalism
Issuing Agency: Hocking County Sheriff’s Office
Sergio Cisneros-Ortiz. AKA Manuel Mercado-Rodriguez
Male, White
5’05” and 180 lbs
Black Hair, Brown Eyes
Wanted for: Violations of Supervised Release
Issuing Agency: U.S. Marshals Service
Ersell Smith
Female, Black
5’07” and 170 lbs
Black Hair, Brown Eyes
Wanted for: Assault
Issuing Agency: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office
