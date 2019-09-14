MUGSHOTS: Central Ohio’s Most Wanted for Sept. 14

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio has just been announced by the United States Marshals Service.

The charges for these four fugitives include robbery, escape, and assault. The USMS is asking anyone with information about the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

Tiffany Hughes

Female, Black

5’09” and 247 lbs

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Probation Violation-Robbery

Issuing Agency: Delaware County Sheriff’s Office

Kenneth Taylor

Male, White

5’10” and 160 lbs

Gray Hair, Blue Eyes

Wanted for: Escape, Tampering with Evidence and Vandalism

Issuing Agency: Hocking County Sheriff’s Office

Sergio Cisneros-Ortiz. AKA Manuel Mercado-Rodriguez

Male, White

5’05” and 180 lbs

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Violations of Supervised Release

Issuing Agency: U.S. Marshals Service

Ersell Smith

Female, Black

5’07” and 170 lbs

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault

Issuing Agency: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

