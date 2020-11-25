Mt. Olivet’s new pastor offers first message to Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – For 113 years, Mt. Olivet Baptist Church has served Columbus, known for getting involved in many social efforts.

Now, it is getting ready to welcome a new pastor, who will deliver his first sermon at the church next Tuesday.

The Rev. Eugene Gibson Jr. grew up spending many summers and holidays with family in Columbus.

For the past 17 years, he led a church in Memphis, Tennessee.

“I’m honored,” Gibson said. “I’m excited about it, you know? When you work hard in other places and you don’t know where you’re going to end up or what God has for you and I’m just elated to come into contact with Mt. Olivet.”

As part of his first message to Columbians, Gibson said residents can still give thanks this holiday, even if they can’t be with their loved ones due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Two-hundred and fifty thousand people have lost their lives, and those families are struggling through this COVID and all of the other things that are going on, but yet, you’re still here. Yet you’re not only able to give thaks for where you are, but give to somebody else. Apostle Paul said no matter what state I find myself in, therein I can be content because there is always someone else who’s worse off.”

Gibson succeeds longtime pastor Dr. Charles Booth. The well-known minister died of cancer in 2019.