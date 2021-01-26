Mt. Gilead man sentenced to life for sexually abusing two young children

MT. GILEAD, Ohio (WCMH) — William Meeks, of Mt. Gilead, received life without the possibility of parole after being convicted of 10 counts of rape against two children.

“Crimes against children are heinous,” said Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa Schiffel. “This monster abused his role as a trusted adult in the most vile way, and he will now spend the rest of his life in prison answering for his crimes.”

Meeks is now a Tier III sexual offender. His trial lasted four days, with 19 witnesses called.

“As we continue to prosecute child sex offenders, I’d like to remind parents to talk with your children, and believe them,” said Schiffel. “Each sexual assault is heartbreaking, but when it involves a child and an abuser who should be a trusted adult, it is even more distressing.

“As parents and community members, we have to be vigilant for our kids. Watch for warning signs and always listen to your kids. Really listen, and if they disclose abuse, believe them. Be the person they can count on, and call law enforcement, experts, and professionals for help.”