Mt. Carmel reports 48 nurses, pharmacists under review in connection to Husel investigation

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Mount Carmel has more than doubled the number of employees who have been removed from patient care as a result of the ongoing investigation into excessive doses of pain medication given to patients in the intensive care unit.

In an update released this afternoon, Mount Carmel says a total of 48 nurses and pharmacists have been reported to state licensing boards.

The hospital says 30 of the employees have been placed on administrative leave … while the other 18 have left their hospital jobs.

Mount Carmel also announced that it has appointed a new interim clinical leadership team for the hospital as well as new leadership in the intensive care unit.

A statement from the hospital says: