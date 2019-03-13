Mt. Carmel reports 48 nurses, pharmacists under review in connection to Husel investigation

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Mount Carmel has more than doubled the number of employees who have been removed from patient care as a result of the ongoing investigation into excessive doses of pain medication given to patients in the intensive care unit.
In an update released this afternoon, Mount Carmel says a total of 48 nurses and pharmacists have been reported to state licensing boards.
The hospital says 30 of the employees have been placed on administrative leave … while the other 18 have left their hospital jobs.
Mount Carmel also announced that it has appointed a new interim clinical leadership team for the hospital as well as new leadership in the intensive care unit.
A statement from the hospital says:
We have identified a total of 48 nurses and pharmacists whose actions are under review and whose names have been reported to the relevant nursing and pharmacy boards. Out of an abundance of caution, we have removed all colleagues who were associated with medication administration for an impacted patient. In total, 30 colleagues are on administrative leave, and 18 no longer work for Mount Carmel—many of whom left years ago.
Placing colleagues on administrative leave does not reflect final judgment on their actions. It is the appropriate step to take while we continue our internal investigation. All of our actions to date—including colleague decisions—were based on the information we had available at the time. Given the ongoing nature of the investigation, these actions may change as new information becomes available.
We also want to emphasize that colleague actions are being thoroughly reviewed on a case-by-case basis. After a thorough review of each colleague through our fair and just culture process, we anticipate some colleagues may return to work at the appropriate time.