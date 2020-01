COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew introduced new midfielder Lucas Zelarayan at the John Glenn International Airport on Sunday afternoon. The Crew paid a club-record $7 million fee to transfer Zelarayan from Liga MX, the premier soccer league in Mexico, to Columbus.

The 27-year-old Argentinean previously played for Tigres UANL, where he scored 23 goals and recorded 14 assists during 139 games. Zelarayan’s career began in his home country of Argentina with Club Atletico Belgrano.