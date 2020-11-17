Mountain lion cubs coming to the Columbus Zoo

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — Three mountain lion cubs will soon be calling the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium home.

According to the Columbus Zoo, mountain lion cubs Captain Cal, and two sister cubs (unrelated to him) will be arriving in the coming weeks from Oakland Zoo.

The Cal Firefighters named the male cub “Captain Cal” when they found him orphaned, badly burned, and limping down a burned-out road in Redding on September 30, 2020.







Cal is now fully recovered 47 days after he was rushed to Oakland Zoo’s veterinary hospital by the California Department of Fish & Wildlife.

He will be joined by the two female cubs, who were orphaned by the August Complex fire.

After a mandatory quarantine period, and once the cubs are medically cleared, the Columbus Zoo team hopes to eventually introduce the cubs to female mountain lion, Jessie.

The Oakland Zoo staff has provided the Columbus Zoo team the opportunity to name the two female cubs. The Columbus Zoo will announce the cubs’ names in the coming weeks.