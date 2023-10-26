MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A 44-year-old central Ohio man has been taken into custody for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend, court records show.

Chad Taylor was arrested at his home in the 700 block of North Mulberry Street in Mount Vernon on Thursday for killing his alleged girlfriend, according to Mount Vernon Municipal Court records. Taylor is now being held on aggravated murder charges at the Knox County Jail.

Officers responded to Taylor’s home after Knox County authorities received a 3:25 a.m. call on Thursday from Taylor’s stepfather, who claimed the suspect came to his home and confessed to killing his girlfriend. Authorities received warrants to search Taylor’s home and car, and found the deceased victim.

NBC4 is not naming the victim per a request from her family.