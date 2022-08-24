MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Marysville armored police vehicle was shot at by two brothers in a deadly standoff with law enforcement lasting several hours Saturday.

The Marysville Police Division shared photos of a ballistic armored tactical transport that protected officers while being shot at by the two suspects. The windows show large cracks formed from two bullets striking both the driver and passenger side.

(Courtesy Photo/Marysville Police Division)

The incident started late Friday night and ran into Saturday morning, ending with brothers Randy Wilhelm, 56, and Bradley Wilhelm, 53, being shot and killed after both men, allegedly armed, charged at law enforcement officers, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said. According to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, officers were acting under a search warrant for Randy Wilhelm and all firearms on the property.

After the shooting, the sheriff’s office asked the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to continue the search of the property. The BCI seized more than 1,000 firearms, mostly sporting shotguns and hunting rifles, and more than 140,000 rounds of ammunition.

According to the sheriff’s office, Randy Wilhelm was under indictment in Knox County for charges including intimidation, menacing by stalking, bribery, felonious assault, and domestic violence.