MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — The Mount Vernon Police Department says a 6-year old boy died on Wednesday evening.

The Mt. Vernon chief of police Robert K. Morgan said that officers and medics responded to a 911 call around 8 p.m. Wednesday evening of an unresponsive child at the Follin Ave. apartment complex.

Police and medics arrived on the scene while CPR was in progress. This was continued by the officers and medics for some time before the child died, according to Mt. Vernon PD.

The Mount Vernon Police Department and Knox County Coroners Office is currently investigating this incident.