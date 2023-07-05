MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — Between Knox and Licking counties, more than 20,000 customers are without power as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The outage — largely affecting AEP Ohio customers — is transmission-related, according to a Twitter statement made by the power provider. AEP’s outage map listed at least 23 outage cases in the Mt. Vernon area.

“We are investigating a transmission-related power outage affecting substations that feed homes and businesses in the area,” the statement read.

It also affected about 10,000 customers of the Energy Cooperative in Knox and Licking County, with seven substations fed by AEP transmission lines down, according to a Twitter statement.

Restoration times were generally estimated between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. View AEP’s outage map for live updates around central Ohio below. The Energy Cooperative’s outage map is available here.