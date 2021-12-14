MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A missing 14-year-old girl has been found and a man arrested in connection with her disappearance, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said Alyssa Wood, who was reported missing from her Mount Vernon home Dec. 7, was found in Jackson County.

The sheriff’s office said Knox was taken into custody by the Jackson Police Department and will be returned to Knox County in the next few days.

As part of the investigation, Dustin N. Theophilus, 38, of Columbus, was arrested on charges of interfering with custody.

According to the sheriff’s office, Theophilus “helped facilitate the disappearance of the juvenile.”

Theophilus is known to the girl’s family, the sheriff’s office said.