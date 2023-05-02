MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) – A former Knox County sheriff’s deputy pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges related to the theft of more than $500,000 from an Alzheimer’s patient.

Daniel Bobo, of Gambier, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree felony theft; three counts of third- and fourth-degree felony telecommunications fraud; and two counts of second-degree felony misuse of credit cards.

Bobo and his wife, Elisabeth, allegedly befriended Kay and Richard Hoppe, eventually helping the elderly couple move to a Mount Vernon nursing home, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s office.

After Richard Hoppe died in 2018, the Bobos used a power of attorney given to Daniel Bobo to use credit cards in Hoppe’s name. Between Dec. 17, 2017, and Nov. 30, 2020, the Bobos used more than $500,000 of Hoppe’s money for their own purposes, according to the attorney general’s office.

Kay Hoppe, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, died in 2020, with Daniel Bobo named executor of the estate.

Daniel Bobo worked as a deputy sergeant for the Knox County Sheriff’s office. He resigned on Sept. 3, 2021, after being indicted in this case.

According to the attorney general’s office, Daniel Bobo faces up to 11 years in prison and a $50,000 fine for the theft charge alone.

Elisabeth Bobo pleaded guilty on April 18 to one charge of misuse of credit cards and one count of telecommunications fraud. The Bobos are scheduled to be sentenced on June 22, where they are expected to pay restitution.

For more information on the attorney general’s elder fraud protection program, click here.