Mount Vernon teacher charged in 2018 rape of a student

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Mount Vernon Middle School teacher has been charged with raping a student in 2018.

According to court documents, Andrew Walsh, 36, a physical education teacher at the middle school for the last nine years, is charged with one count each of rape by force or threat of force and sexual battery by person of authority.

Court documents state the alleged rape occurred between September and October of 2018. The victim was 15-years-old at the time.

According to court documents, the first incident happened at the school while the second occurred outside of school.

The victim also showed investigators text messages on her phone from Walsh where he apologizes for his actions, according to the criminal complaint.

Walsh is due in court Friday for a bond hearing.