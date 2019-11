MOUNT VERNON, OH (WCMH) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead.

According to the Mount Vernon Police Department, at about 7:35pm, Monday, officers were called to the area of N. Sandusky Street and Calhoun Street on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found John Serio Jr., 41, dead from a gunshot wound.

Police say a suspect, Caleb Sarge, was arrested and charged with murder.

Sarge is currently being held in the Knox County Jail.