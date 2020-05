MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (WCMH)– The Mount Gilead Public Library in Morrow County reopens its doors Monday at 10:30 a.m.

“We look forward to serving our patrons once again,” the library posted on their Facebook page.

They are asking library patrons to wear masks and maintain 6 feet of social distancing space at all times.

The library says the building will be open to the public for regular business hours, Monday -Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.