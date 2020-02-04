Breaking News
Mount Carmel West redevelopment work to begin this spring

by: Columbus Business First, Columbus Business First

FRANKLINTON, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Thrive Cos. expects to start construction this spring on single-family homes and townhomes – including affordable housing – in the first phase of redeveloping the Mount Carmel West campus in Franklinton.

Demolition of the 1 million square feet of inpatient buildings will continue through fall, but the Columbus developer can get started on what had been employee parking lots on Hartford Avenue, between State and Broad streets.

Future phases include a small neighborhood park, multifamily housing, retail along Broad Street and potentially office space, said Steve Bollingter, partner and development vice president at Thrive.

