Mount Carmel updating visitor policy for outpatients and Medical Groups

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Mount Carmel Health Systems announced it will be updating its visitors policy for outpatients and Medical Groups.

Starting Monday, June 14, people with outpatient appointments (such as lab, rehabilitation and imaging) or Medical Group appointments, will be allowed one adult designated visitor to accompany them.

Visitors must be 18 years or older and have no symptoms of respiratory infection.

Previous visitor policies for inpatient, Emergency Departments, and outpatient surgeries and invasive procedures remain in place:

One adult visitor at a time for a patient admitted to inpatient care in any Mount Carmel hospital. Under this policy, visitors can switch out throughout the day to see their loved one.

One adult visitor at a time for patients in the Emergency Department and those receiving outpatient surgeries and invasive procedures.

Two adult designated visitors for neonatal intensive care patients.

No visitors will be permitted for patients confirmed or suspected to be COVID-19 positive. Compassionate care exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis.

For more information on Mount Carmel’s visitor policy go to: https://www.mountcarmelhealth.com/health-and-wellness/covid-19/.