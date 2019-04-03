Mount Carmel St. Ann’s not in compliance with Medicare standards, CMS says

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has determined that Mount Carmel St. Ann’s is not in compliance with the federal government’s standards to receive Medicare funding.
In a letter sent to hospital administrators, CMS outlined its position which comes as a result of a survey conducted by the Ohio Department of Health.
In prior surveys conducted in January and February, ODH determined there were deficiencies with the hospital’s pharmaceutical services.
While CMS states those issues have been corrected, the agency wrote that Mount Carmel St. Ann’s is not in compliance with regard to it’s “Physical Environment.” The same determination was made of Mount Carmel West Hospital, last week.
The following is from the most recent CMS letter:
“The hospital was found in compliance with the Condition of Participation of Pharmaceutical Services during the survey completed on March 15, 2019. However, we have determined that the deficiencies found during this survey are significant and limit your hospital’s capacity to render adequate care and ensure the health and safety of your patients. In addition, a number of deficiencies were found in other Medicare requirements.”
If the issues are not corrected, CMS plans to terminate its Medicare provider agreement with Mount Carmel St. Ann’s on July 1, 2019.
A spokeswoman for Mount Carmel has said a statement regarding the notice is forthcoming.
The inspections come in the wake of the investigation into Dr. William Husel, the now-fired doctor who hospital leadership says ordered excessive doses of pain medication for 35 patients, many of whom died.
Mount Carmel released the following statement regarding CMS’s findings:
Mount Carmel has made and continues to make changes throughout our system to prevent the improper actions that may have led to the deaths of patients under Dr. William Husel’s care. We remain committed to cooperating fully with all authorities and regulators as they investigate this matter, including the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Ohio Department of Health (ODH). As expected, CMS and ODH recently conducted another survey that included all areas of Mount Carmel St. Ann’s and its associated facilities. One of the results was that pharmacy services is now in full compliance at Mount Carmel St. Ann’s.
As part of this more expansive survey, CMS identified other areas that need improvement—particularly as it relates to the physical environment of the facilities. We immediately began correcting items identified by CMS surveyors while they were still on site, and will submit a formal plan that addresses every finding. As of today, all items have been corrected or are in the process of being corrected. Once our plan is accepted, we expect CMS to return for a follow-up visit to assess and confirm that all appropriate actions are complete and effective.
In the meantime, nothing changes our ability to treat patients covered by Medicare or Medicaid. — Ed Lamb, president and CEO of Mount Carmel Health System
There is nothing more important to Mount Carmel than the safety of our patients and their trust in us. We continue to learn from these events, and we are confident that we have processes in place to ensure the safety of our patients and their families.