Mount Carmel St. Ann’s not in compliance with Medicare standards, CMS says

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has determined that Mount Carmel St. Ann’s is not in compliance with the federal government’s standards to receive Medicare funding.

In a letter sent to hospital administrators, CMS outlined its position which comes as a result of a survey conducted by the Ohio Department of Health.

In prior surveys conducted in January and February, ODH determined there were deficiencies with the hospital’s pharmaceutical services.

While CMS states those issues have been corrected, the agency wrote that Mount Carmel St. Ann’s is not in compliance with regard to it’s “Physical Environment.” The same determination was made of Mount Carmel West Hospital, last week.

The following is from the most recent CMS letter:

“The hospital was found in compliance with the Condition of Participation of Pharmaceutical Services during the survey completed on March 15, 2019. However, we have determined that the deficiencies found during this survey are significant and limit your hospital’s capacity to render adequate care and ensure the health and safety of your patients. In addition, a number of deficiencies were found in other Medicare requirements.”

If the issues are not corrected, CMS plans to terminate its Medicare provider agreement with Mount Carmel St. Ann’s on July 1, 2019.

A spokeswoman for Mount Carmel has said a statement regarding the notice is forthcoming.

The inspections come in the wake of the investigation into Dr. William Husel, the now-fired doctor who hospital leadership says ordered excessive doses of pain medication for 35 patients, many of whom died.

Mount Carmel released the following statement regarding CMS’s findings: