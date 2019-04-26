Mount Carmel renewed Husel’s credentials after removing him from patient care

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — There are new questions surrounding Dr. William Husel and the overdosing scandal at Mount Carmel West Hospital.

Dr. Husel and Mount Carmel West are being sued over the deaths of several patients, claiming Husel administered lethal doses of drugs.

The hospital has provided us with their timeline of events surrounding Dr. Husel. That brings us to November 21 of last year. That is the day hospital leaders say they removed Husel from patient care.

At some point after that, the hospital now admits it renewed the credentials Husel would have needed to render care.

A hospital spokesperson called the renewal ‘irrelevant.’

Mount Carmel removed Dr. William Husel from all patient care on November 21, 2018. On December 5, 2018, following additional investigation, Mount Carmel terminated Dr. Husel’s employment. Although he was re-credentialed during this time as part of our standard medical staff credentialing process, it is important to know that Mount Carmel did not allow Dr. Husel to care for patients after November 21, 2018. -Edward Lamb President & CEO, Mount Carmel Health System

All of this comes with the criminal investigation still ongoing and the number of lawsuits standing at 29.