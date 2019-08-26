Mount Carmel reaches $4.35 million settlement with former patient of Dr. Husel

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The family of a patient who died while under the care of Dr. William Husel has reached a $4.35 million settlement with Mount Carmel Health System.

According to documents filed in Franklin County Probate Court, the family of Rebecca Walls will receive more than $2.6 million and attorneys will receive $1.74 million.

Husel has been charged with 25 counts of murder in connection to the deaths of patients at Mount Carmel West Hospital. He denies any wrongdoing.

“This is not a murder case,” says Husel’s attorney Richard Blake. “I can assure you there was never any attempt to euthanize anyone by Dr. Husel. At no time did he ever have the intent to euthanize anyone.”

Husel was fired by Mount Carmel after the hospital uncovered evidence that Husel ordered excessive and potentially lethal doses of pain medication for patients under his care. Husel’s lawyer has denied his client negligently or intentionally caused patients’ deaths.

More than two dozen wrongful death lawsuits have been filed against Mount Carmel and Dr. Husel since mid-January.