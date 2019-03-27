Mount Carmel makes changes to prevent actions that led to wrongful death lawsuits

Mount Carmel has made and continues to make changes throughout their health system to prevent improper actions that may have led to the deaths of patients under Dr. William Husel’s care.

“We remain committed to cooperating fully with all authorities and regulators as they investigate this matter, including the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Ohio Department of Health (ODH),” said Ed Lamb, president and CEO of Mount Carmel Health System.

CMS and ODH recently conducted another survey that included all areas of Mount Carmel West and its associated facilities, officials said.

One of the results was that pharmacy services is now in full compliance at Mount Carmel West.

As part of this more expansive survey, CMS identified other areas that need improvement — particularly as it relates to the physical environment of the facilities.

“We immediately began correcting items identified by CMS surveyors while they were still on site, and will submit a formal plan that addresses every finding. As of today, all items have been corrected or are in the process of being corrected,” Lamb said. “Once our plan is accepted, we expect CMS to return for a follow-up visit to assess and confirm that all appropriate actions are complete and effective.”

In the meantime, nothing changes our ability to treat patients covered by Medicare or Medicaid, Lamb said.

CMS also conducted a full survey at Mount Carmel St. Ann’s and its associated facilities.

Officials said they anticipate similar results from that survey and will follow the same process.

“There is nothing more important to Mount Carmel than the safety of our patients and their trust in us. We continue to learn from these events, and we are confident that we have processes in place to ensure the safety of our patients and their families,” Lamb said.