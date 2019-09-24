Mount Carmel Health Systems increasing minimum wage to $15

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Mount Carmel Health Systems says it will be raising the minimum wage of its workers to $15 per hour.

Starting November 24, more than 1,000 employees with Mount Carmel Health Systems will see their pay increase to the $15 mark.

“We are committed to providing the best care in central Ohio and part of our commitment is investing in the people providing that care,” said Mount Carmel interim CEO Michael Englehart. “More importantly, it’s the right thing to do for our employees. We are proud to be one of the first health systems in central Ohio to implement a $15 minimum wage and feel it’s a step in the right direction for healthcare employers across the nation.”

Those impacted include medical assistants, pharmacy technicians, phlebotomists, and environmental and nutrition service workers, among others.