Mount Carmel Grove City confirms 7 Legionnaire’s Disease cases

Mount Carmel is working with Franklin County Public Health (FCPH) and the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), in conjunction with the CDC, to identify the source of bacteria.

In a statement, Mount Carmel officials said the hospital’s water supply is undergoing disinfection while additional tests are being conducted.

For most people, the risk of developing Legionnaire’s Disease is low; however, individuals with chronic, underlying medical conditions are at increased risk.

Symptoms of Legionnaire’s Disease include cough, muscle aches, headaches, fever, chills or shortness of breath.

In a statement, Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton, M.D., MPH, issued rare adjudication order for Mount Carmel Grove City to take immediate action to contain the outbreak.



“To protect patients, employees, and visitors, we have acted swiftly today after my team discovered a connection between three confirmed cases of Legionnaires’ disease in former patients at Mount Carmel Grove City,” said Dr. Acton. “Working in collaboration with Franklin County Public Health, I issued an adjudication order to immediately reduce the risk of further infection. It is our understanding that hospital officials have begun implementing the steps outlined in the order, tonight.”



Steps outlined in the adjudication order include:

— Flush all hot and cold water lines and fixtures throughout the entire seven-floor, 200-bed facility

— Implement immediate remediation practices to disinfect hot and cold water lines and fixtures

— Test and clean all ice machines

— Ensure the two on-sight cooling towers are cleaned and serviced

— Provide any and all test results to the Ohio Department of Health

— Provide water management plan to the Ohio Department of Health

If Mount Carmel Grove City fails to implement the actions outlined in Dr. Acton’s directive, she will order the hospital to cease accepting new patients.



Officials with the Ohio Department of Health and Franklin County Public Health will conduct an environmental health assessment of the facility on Saturday morning.

