Mount Carmel, Dr. Husel facing 27 wrongful death lawsuits

An Ohio hospital where dozens of patients died after receiving potentially fatal doses of painkillers says it has fully addressed concerns about its pharmacy services that jeopardized its Medicare participation.

Mount Carmel West hospital in Columbus says a review done for the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services confirmed that, but also found issues with its “physical environment.”

Mount Carmel didn’t specify those deficiencies but says actions to correct them are underway or already complete.

It says it prioritizes patient safety and is cooperating with officials investigating deaths of patients under the care of now-fired Dr. William Husel.

Ed Lamb, the president and CEO of the Mount Carmel Health System issued the following statement:

“Mount Carmel has made and continues to make changes throughout our system to prevent the improper actions that may have led to the deaths of patients under Dr. William Husel’s care.

We remain committed to cooperating fully with all authorities and regulators as they investigate this matter, including the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Ohio Department of Health (ODH),” Lamb said. “As expected, CMS and ODH recently conducted another survey that included all areas of Mount Carmel West and its associated facilities. One of the results was that pharmacy services is now in full compliance at Mount Carmel West.”

As part of this more expansive survey, CMS identified other areas that need improvement — particularly as it relates to the physical environment of the facilities.

“We immediately began correcting items identified by CMS surveyors while they were still on site, and will submit a formal plan that addresses every finding. As of today, all items have been corrected or are in the process of being corrected. Once our plan is accepted, we expect CMS to return for a follow-up visit to assess and confirm that all appropriate actions are complete and effective,” Lamb said.

In the meantime, nothing changes Mount Carmel’s ability to treat patients covered by Medicare or Medicaid.

CMS also conducted a full survey at Mount Carmel St. Ann’s and its associated facilities.

Officials said they anticipate similar results from that survey and will follow the same process.

“There is nothing more important to Mount Carmel than the safety of our patients and their trust in us. We continue to learn from these events, and we are confident that we have processes in place to ensure the safety of our patients and their families,” Lamb said.

Husel and the hospital system face at least 27 wrongful-death lawsuits, including the newest filed Wednesday.

In responses to some, Husel’s lawyer denied he negligently or intentionally caused patients’ deaths.

On Thursday, a staff writer with the Daily Chief-Union said the family of an Upper Sandusky man has identified him as the sole patient to die as a resulted of the medication ordered by Husel, at Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital.

Robert Lee, 70, died in 2017.

The family issued the following statement to the newspaper:

“We were deeply saddened by this shocking news and the circumstances surrounding Robert’s death. This has brought back the pain of Robert’s death and has left us wondering how and why this could have happened. Robert is sorely missed by his family, friends and the Upper Sandusky community. Along with other families affected by Dr. Husel’s conduct, the Lee family grieves with the other families impacted by what happened within the Mt. Carmel Health System. We ask for respect and privacy during this difficult time.”

No lawsuits have been filed in connection with Lee’s death.