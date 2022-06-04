VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man riding a motorcycle sustained serious injuries after hitting a deer and overturning in Clinton Township Friday evening, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP says a 45-year-old man was riding his motorcycle on State Route 160 at 7:30pm when he swerved to miss a deer standing on the road.

The man hit the deer and overturned off the right side of the roadway with OSHP saying he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Troopers with the Jackson Post of OSHP reported to the scene, where the man was treated for serious injuries before being flown to OSU Hospital, per OSHP.

OSHP continues to investigate the crash.