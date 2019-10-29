Motorcyclist killed in west Columbus crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in west Columbus.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, at about 8:01pm, Monday, deputies responded to U.S. 40 on the report of a crash between a motorcycle and a car.

Deputies say a 2013 white Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle, driven by Brandon Paul Knudsen, 20, of Grove City, was traveling westbound on U.S. 40, west of Georgesville Road, when it struck the driver’s side of a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu that was pulling out of a parking lot in the area.

Witnesses told deputies that the motorcycle was traveling at an extremely high rate of speed at the time of the crash.

Knudsen was taken to Grant Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Deputies continue to investigate, but say Knudsen was wearing a helmet at the time and it is unclear whether alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash.