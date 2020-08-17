Motorcyclist killed in west Columbus crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a crash in west Columbus that left a motorcyclist dead.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 10:44 p.m., Sunday, officers were called to W. Broad Street near Dana Avenue.

Police say Justin Fisher, 40, was driving a 1996 Honda motorcycle eastbound on W. Broad Street, when he struck a westbound Nissan Murano that was turning left onto Dana Avenue.

Fisher struck the right front of the Nissan and was thrown from the motorcycle.

Fisher was taken to Grant Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Police continue to investigate the crash.