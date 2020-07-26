Motorcyclist killed in Seneca County crash

SENECA COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal car crash on County Road 59, Saturday evening.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Norwalk Post says Tiffany Robertson, 35, was traveling eastbound when she went off the left side of the road and swerved back into the lane striking Jeremy Martinaz, 35, traveling westbound around 5:25 P.M.

After the impact, Roberston drove her 2020 Ford Fusion off the right side of the roadway and struck a mailbox before finally stopping in the roadway according to highway patrol.

Martinaz came to rest in the west bound lane of CR 59 after ejecting from his 2005 Honda Shadow.

Troopers state Martinaz sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was transported from the scene by Seneca County Coroner’s office. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Robertson did not sustain any injuries from the crash. She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Authorities say the crash is still being investigated and alcohol and/or drug usage is unknown at this time.