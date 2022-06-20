WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Troopers say a Portsmouth man was killed after a motorcycle crash in Scioto County.

The crash happened around 12:43 p.m., Sunday, when a 2022 Lexus RX350, being driven by an 81-year-old woman, turned southbound from a business onto Ohio River Road, near Downtown Hayport Road, in Porter Township.

Rodney L. Jenkins, 33, was driving a 2011 Harley-Davidson northbound on Ohio River Road when he struck the Lexus, causing him to be ejected from the motorcycle.

Jenkins was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries. The driver of the Lexus suffered minor injuries.

Troopers continue to investigate but say Jenkins was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.