Motorcyclist killed in Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Troopers are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Marion County.  

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, just after 7:30 p.m., Monday, Gregory M. Christie, 63, of Marion, was driving a 1999 Honda Shadow motorcycle eastbound on Marion Edison Road, when he traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch.  

Christie was taken to Marion General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.  

Troopers continue to investigate, but say Christie was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.  

