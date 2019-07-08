Motorcyclist killed in Franklin Township crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash along Harrisburg Pike.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. on Harrisburg Pike between Clime/Frank Road and Alkire Road.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, traffic was backed up on Harrisburg Pike. A SUV stopped to allow another car to make a left turn. Deputies said a motorcycle traveling at an extremely high rate of speed was traveling on the shoulder around the backed up traffic.

The motorcyclist struck the left-turning car and was ejected from the motorcycle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The motorcyclist was taken to Grant Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified the motorcyclist as 26-year-old Bradley D. Hunt Jr. of Columbus.

Deputies said Hunt was not wearing a helmet, nor did he have a motorcycle endorsement for his license.

The crash remains under investigation.