Motorcyclist killed in east Columbus crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A motorcyclist was killed after a crash in east Columbus.

According to Columbus police, at about 5:40 p.m., Sunday, Patrick Young, 36, was driving a 2016 Suzuki GSX 600 motorcycle eastbound on E. Livingston Avenue when he struck the right rear of a 2016 Hyundai Veloster that was turning left onto Bairsford Drive.

Police say Young was ejected from the motorcycle before coming to rest east of the intersection.

Young was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police continue to investigate the crash.