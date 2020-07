COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A motorcyclist was in critical condition following a hit and run crash in the Franklinton part of Columbus Monday night.

According to Columbus Police, the motorcycle was hit by an SUV in the area of South Souder Avenue and West Mound Street at approximately 9:50 p.m.

The motorcyclist was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said the SUV fled the scene of the accident.

Police are investigating the crash.