Motorcyclist hits deer, suffers fatal injuries in Licking County

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A woman out for a motorcycle ride hit a deer and was killed Saturday night in Licking County.

Troopers from the Granville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol got the call around 9:33 p.m. about the crash that occurred on US 40 at mile post 20 in Licking Township.

They say 23-year old Shalin R. King of Mount Perry was traveling eastbound on her 1999 Harley Davidson XL883 when a deer ran into the road.

King was unable to avoid the deer. She was not wearing a helmet, troopers said.

King was transported to Licking Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Troopers continue to investigate.