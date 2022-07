COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A motorcyclist was shot in the leg after a road rage incident at the intersection of Sullivant Avenue and Central Avenue in west Columbus on Friday.

The shooter, who was driving a car, collided with the motorcyclist and then fired several shots while driving away, one of which struck the motorcyclist in the leg.

HAPPENING NOW: Police have Central Avenue blocked off from Mound Street to Sullivant Avenue after a motorcyclist was shot in the leg after a road rage incident. Police are still looking for the car and driver. pic.twitter.com/Nho3TThlpZ — Anna Hoffman (@AnnaHoffmanTV) July 16, 2022

Police are looking for the car and driver.

This is a developing story.