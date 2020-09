COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A motorcycle driver was killed in a crash on I-70 eastbound early Sunday morning in east Columbus.

Columbus Police say the crash happened between I-270 and Brice Road around 1:20 a.m.

On 9/13/20 at 1:20 am, officers responded to a fatal traffic accident on I-70 eastbound between I-270 and Brice Rd. The freeway is shut down and will be closed for several hours. All traffic on I-70 eastbound is being diverted to I-270. Detectives will be investigating. — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) September 13, 2020

Columbus Police had the eastbound lanes of I-70 closed for 3 hours while they investigated the cause for this accident, but those lanes have since reopened.