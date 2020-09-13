Motorcycle driver dies after crash in Hocking County

LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after his Harley Davidson motorcycle crashed with a mid-sized SUV in Hocking County at 4:35 p.m. this afternoon.

Troopers say that 30-year-old Marc Kourcklas of Lakewood, Ohio, rode his Harley Davidson motorcycle left of center on SR-56 near Tickridge Road and hit a 2019 Ford Flex which was driving in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Ford Flex, David Grayson, 67, of Pickerington, Ohio, and his passenger did not suffer any injuries, Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a news release.

Hocking County Coroner’s Office pronounced Mr. Kourcklas dead at the scene.

Also on scene with the Athen’s Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were Starr Township Fire Department, Hocking County EMS, and the Hocking County Coroner’s Office.

The crash is still under investigation, the Troopers concluded.