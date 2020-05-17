Motorcycle crash leaves one dead in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating after motorcyclist was killed in a crash, Saturday.

Columbus Police say a motorcyclist tried to pass a car, but instead collided with it and was ejected from his motorcycle near St. Clair Avenue and Atcheson Street at 6:35 p.m.

According to police, the motorcyclist was transported to OSU East hospital and pronounced dead at 7:33 p.m. The driver and the passenger in the car were uninjured.

The Accident investigation Unit is still investigating this incident.