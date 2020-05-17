Motorcycle crash leaves one dead in northeast Columbus

Local News

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:
sirens generic_35935

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating after motorcyclist was killed in a crash, Saturday.

Columbus Police say a motorcyclist tried to pass a car, but instead collided with it and was ejected from his motorcycle near St. Clair Avenue and Atcheson Street at 6:35 p.m.

According to police, the motorcyclist was transported to OSU East hospital and pronounced dead at 7:33 p.m. The driver and the passenger in the car were uninjured.

The Accident investigation Unit is still investigating this incident.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools