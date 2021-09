COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A motorcyclist has gone to the hospital in critical condition after an accident in the 4600 block of Hayden Run Road at about 10:40 p.m. on Sunday night.

A Columbus police dispatcher said that two people were on the motorcycle when it crashed. Both went to Riverside Hospital, one in critical condition, the other in stable condition.

This story will be updated as more information is received.