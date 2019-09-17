Motion hearings scheduled for two accused in Rhoden slayings

WAVERLY, OH (WCMH) — Two members of the Wagner family have court appearances scheduled for Tuesday.

George Wagner III and his adult son, Edward Jacob Wagner, are two of the four people accused in the 2016 deaths of the eight members of the Rhoden family.

Dozens of motions have been filed in the murder case, with many of them being presented Tuesday during two separate hearings; one for George Wagner III and one for Edward Wagner.

George Wagner III’s hearing is scheduled for 9:30am, with Edward Jake Wagner’s hearing scheduled for 1:30pm.